New York Knicks Sign Former Wisconsin Standout Nigel Hayes to a Partially Guaranteedteed Contract

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/GoCuse44) The New York Knicks playing against the Houston Rockets in Madison Square Garden, January 2009.

Former Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes didn't really put up eye-popping numbers during his stint with the New York Knicks' summer league team, but it seems he must have done enough to convince them to sign him.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowki, Hayes has signed a partially guaranteed contract to join the Knicks and he will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp. If he fails to make the final 15-man roster, they can also send him to their G League affiliate in Westchester County.

At six-foot-eight, Hayes can play both forward positions and he's a solid defender, but he still has to work on his perimeter defense if he wants to carve himself a role on the team.

During his senior season for the Badgers, Hayes averaged 14.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from beyond the arc. During his stint in the Orlando Pro Summer League, he averaged 5.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Knicks. Those are modest numbers, but he held his own on the defensive end of the floor.

Hayes would have to play great if he wants to endear himself to his new home fans because he actually called New York a "dirty" city when the Badgers were in town for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament last March.

"I don't really like New York. It's too big. It's dirty. There's trash everywhere. There's too many people. And it's cold right now. It's nice to look at in the movies and stuff, but I've had my share of it. I'm just trying to come here and win some basketball games." Hayes said, via the New York Post.

In any case, Knicks fans will welcome him with open arms as long as he plays well.