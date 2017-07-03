New York Knicks Target George Hill; Will Consider Re-Signing Derrick Rose

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/joshuak8) George Hill with the Indiana Pacers in 2014.

The New York Knicks had a lot of point guards on their radar before the free agency period started. However, the list has now whittled down to a few after most of them signed elsewhere.

Jrue Holiday has decided to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, and Jeff Teague has joined the Minnesota Timberwolves. But George Hill is still available, and ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that he is now their top target in free agency.

"New York made its interest in Hill previously known but didn't reach out to the 31-year-old in the early hours of free agency, per sources," Begley wrote in his report.

To free up the necessary cap space to sign Hill, the New York Post's Marc Berman said the Knicks are looking to trade Courtney Lee and Kyle O'Quinn. That's an interesting development because a couple of months ago Begley said the team was so impressed with Lee's performance they were considering adding more players like him.

Hill is a good defender with a solid offensive game. The Knicks can use him as a stopgap while Frank Ntilikina develops his game.

According to Begley, the Knicks are also considering bringing back Derrick Rose.

"The Knicks have reached out to free agent point guard Derrick Rose, per league sources. Per ESPN's Jeff Goodman, Rose is a serious option for the Knicks at this point because they are looking for a point guard and many of the top PGs are not on the board," he said.

Begley also reported that Rajon Rondo and Darren Collison are on the team's radar as well.

Rondo was released by the Chicago Bulls last week. He's still a solid floor general, but his defense has fallen off in the past few seasons. He's not a very good shooter either.

On the other hand, Collison is an above average playmaker who can get into the land and shoot from the outside.