New York Knicks Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers May Be Interested In Carmelo Anthony But Will A Deal Materialize?

Carmelo Anthony may have already played his last game for the New York Knicks, and some recent rumors are hinting that the next one he plays could be for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Reuters/Brad PennerApr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the... Brad Penner April 14, 2017 04:49pm EDT

Fans who followed the NBA throughout this most recent regular season have likely heard plenty about how the Knicks may be looking to deal Anthony.

Such a deal is easier said than done, however, as there are numerous factors to consider, not the least of which is the fact that Anthony has a no-trade clause that gives him power to decline any trade the Knicks put in front of him.

What this means is that the Knicks will need to keep their interests in mind together with Anthony's if they want to put together a workable trade that the star forward will actually agree to, and this is where the Los Angeles Clippers come into the picture.

The Clippers' postseason struggles are well-documented, but that they are able to consistently make the playoffs alone is already a significant step up from what Anthony has experienced the past few years as the Knicks have piled up plenty of losses in the regular season.

The Clippers could entice him with the opportunity to contend and it seems as though some members of the team may have already pondered this thought.

According to a recent tweet from ESPN's Ian Begley, there were apparently some members of the Clippers organization who felt that they may be able to deal for Anthony during this offseason. Begley did note that this was the situation back in February, so it is unclear if those members of the Clippers still believe this to be the case.

If the Clippers remain interested, however, then that takes care of one big hurdle in a potential Anthony trade.

Still, there are other matters that will need to be handled though, including convincing Anthony that he will be better off with the Clippers and which players from Los Angeles may be moving to New York via the possible trade.

At this point, a Knicks-Clippers trade involving Carmelo Anthony remains as just one of many possibilities but it is one that fans may want to watch out for.

Additional details regarding the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.