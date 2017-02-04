New York Knicks Want Kevin Love in Exchange for Carmelo Anthony

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the names that stay in the trade rumor mill is that of Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love. And now, reports have it that the New York Knicks is still pursuing a deal that includes him and Carmelo Anthony.

REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY SportsCleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in June 2, 2016.

According to reports, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson really wants to acquire the Cleveland Cavaliers' power forward, Love, in exchange for all-star player Anthony. It looks like New York is so persistent in making the deal that one ESPN report calls it a "continued pursuit."

However, Cleveland is not interested. ESPN's "league sources" say that while the Cavaliers like the idea of getting Anthony for their team, they are not open to letting Love go.

Anthony could be a good addition to the Cavs and might take some burden off of their main man, LeBron James, who has been vocal that they badly need another playmaker if they want to keep the championship badge in Cleveland.

According to Washington Post, the Cleveland star player recently told reporters, "We're not better than last year from a personnel standpoint." He added, "We need a f****** playmaker."

James wants to put across that message that he, Love and point guard Kyrie Irving really need solid backup.

"For the most part, all championship-contending teams has got guys that are ready to step in. Knock on wood, what if Ky goes down? For two weeks. Let's say two. What if I went down for three weeks?" James further expressed, as reported by the Washington Post.

Reports suggest that the Cavaliers' hesitation about trading out Love is understandable since it took them several seasons to build up that chemistry among their main players, which means giving in to the Knicks' offers might be counter-productive.

Earlier reports have it that the Knicks is up on its feet to find a good deal for Anthony in time for the February trade deadline. However, his contract's no-trade clause is making things more complicated for Jackson and the New York front office.