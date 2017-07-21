New York Mets Looking to Trade Either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Editosaurus) Curtis Granderson of the New York Mets, July 16, 2016.

It looks like the New York Mets are looking to move one of the outfielders.

According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are considering trading either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson to clear the logjam in the outfield. He added that the team prefers to trade Granderson and extend a qualifying offer to Bruce after the season. Both are set to hit free agency after this season.

"They then could retain Bruce on a one-year contract in the $18 million range, or receive a draft pick after Comp Round B, likely in the No. 70 to 75 range," Rosenthal wrote on his Facebook page.

After they re-signed Yoenis Cespedes to a four-year, $110-million deal last year, the Mets tried to trade Bruce, but they failed to find a trade partner that was willing to give them what they want.

The Mets have been rotating Bruce and Granderson with All-Star Michael Conforto and Cespedes this season to give everyone a chance to play. This is only a temporary solution, though, and things may get ugly if they don't make a trade at the deadline later this month.

"Bruce and Granderson, both potential free agents, are trying to build their market values, and reduced playing time might weaken their cases," Rosenthal said.

The team will continue to do this until either Bruce or Granderson is moved.

As of the moment, neither outfielder is drawing much interest in the trade market. However, Rosenthal said the Mets believe that interest in the two may increase after the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers.

In 87 games this season, Bruce is posting a 0.266/0.332/0.529 slash line. He also has 24 home runs and 63 runs batted in.

Granderson is slashing 0.224/0.325/0.456 in 88 appearances this season. He also has 13 home runs and 37 runs batted in.