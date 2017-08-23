New York Mets MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Asdrúbal Cabrera Drawing Trade Interest

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III) Asdrúbal Cabrera batting for the New York Mets in 2016.

Aside from the trades that sent first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays and reliever Addison Reed to the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets didn't really do much before the nonwaiver trade deadline. However, they were not done wheeling and dealing.

The team shipped right fielder Jay Bruce to the Cleveland Indians earlier this month, and a few days later, Neil Walker was moved to the Milwaukee Brewers. Outfielder Curtis Granderson was the next to go as he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this week, catcher Rene Rivera was shipped to the Chicago Cubs as well.

The Mets have been quite active in the trade market in the past few weeks and they still have several assets to sell. In fact, Newsday's Marc Carig has reported that Asdrúbal Cabrera has been drawing trade interest recently and he may be moved as well as the team continues to trade away veterans before the end of the month.

"A source said Sunday that trade interest in infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has picked up," Carig wrote in his report. "Cabrera, 31, has an $8.5-million option for 2018. Team officials still are open to picking up the option, especially with the Mets likely to be in the market for infield help next season. But Cabrera also could be moved in the right deal. His contract includes a $2-million buyout should he and the Mets part ways, meaning that keeping the infielder actually would cost an additional $6.5 million," he added.

Cabrera has struggled at the plate this year. In 98 games this season, he posted a 0.268/0.329/0.417 slash line, and he also has 35 runs batted in and nine home runs in 400 plate appearances.

His numbers are underwhelming, but he can be a great addition for a contender because of his ability to play multiple infield positions.