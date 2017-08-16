New York Mets MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Curtis Granderson Drawing Trade Interest

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/slgckgc) Curtis Granderson batting for the New York Mets in 2014.

The New York Mets finally got rid of Jay Bruce last week to clear the logjam in the outfield. But after he was traded to the Cleveland Indians, the Mets decided to activate outfielder Juan Lagares from the disabled list to fill his roster spot. And now they are right back to where they started with four players set to split time in three spots.

Of course, the Mets can address this problem by moving one more outfielder this month, and fortunately for them, Curtis Granderson seems to be drawing some trade interest from around the league, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

"Interest in the 36-year-old outfielder has picked up in recent days, according to industry sources, making it possible Granderson will join Lucas Duda, Jay Bruce, Neil Walker and Addison Reed among the ranks of traded Mets players since late July," Puma said in his report.

Puma suggested that the Washington Nationals may be interested in acquiring Granderson since Bryce Harper is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury, and he said the Mets seem to be willing to discuss a potential deal with their National League East rivals.

"Though the Mets' first preference isn't to potentially help the Nationals, they are open to trading with their NL East rival, according to an industry source, but the return might have to be better than they would receive from another club," Puma said.

The Milwaukee Brewers have previously shown interest in acquiring Granderson as well, per Puma. The Mets traded second baseman Neil Walker to the Brewers last week for a player to be named later, and they may want to add one more left-handed batter to the roster.

He has been slashing 0.230/0.334/0.479 in 109 games this season, and he also has 48 runs batted in and 18 home runs in 386 plate appearances.