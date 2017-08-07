New York Mets MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson Clear Revocable Waivers

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Editosaurus) Curtis Granderson of the New York Mets, July 16, 2016.

The New York Mets were supposed to move either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson before the nonwaiver trade deadline to clear the logjam in the outfield. Unfortunately, they failed to do that last week, but they will get another chance to move them this month.

According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Bruce and Granderson have reportedly cleared revocable waivers and the Mets can now trade either one of them this month.

Rosenthal added that Bruce has an eight-team no-trade clause and it will allow him to reject trades to the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. However, he also noted that Bruce will likely approve any trade to a contender.

Bruce has been great this year and he should draw a lot of interest from contenders because of his performance so far. In 101 games this season, Bruce is posting a 0.260/0.324/0.528 slash line, and he also has 75 runs batted in and 29 home runs in 441 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Granderson has been posting better numbers since his dreadful start to the year. He has been slashing 0.225/0.334/0.456 in 102 appearances this season, and he also has 42 runs batted in and 15 home runs in 362 plate appearances so far.

The 36-year-old outfielder has seen his role diminish in the past few weeks, but he's still an interesting target for contenders who are looking for a veteran outfielder they can bring off the bench.

"He still provides some solid pop, can get on base, is capable of playing all three outfield positions, and is a veteran of 51 postseason games, meaning he might be an interesting bench piece for a contender," Patrick Karraker said in his column for MLB Daily Dish.

As of the moment, Bruce and Granderson are still sharing minutes with Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes, but it may be only a matter of time before they find a trade partner for the two veteran outfielders.