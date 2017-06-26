New York Mets to Hold Fire Sale to Unload Key Players

The New York Mets are going to hold a fire sale this summer.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Editosaurus)Curtis Granderson with the New York Mets in 2016.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Mets are "open for business" and they are now willing to unload top veterans like Curtis Granderson, Addison Reed, Jay Bruce and Asdrúbal Cabrera among others. Incidentally, all four of the aforementioned players are set to hit the open market after the end of the season.

Well, it seems that the Mets have finally realized that they have almost no chance of making the playoffs this season. The Mets are currently in fourth place (34–41) in the National League East, and barring a miracle, it's safe to say that they are already out of the postseason race.

The Mets have been plagued with injuries this season and they just couldn't climb out of the hole they have dug for themselves. Aside from the injuries, the team just looked dysfunctional early on. It's hard to believe that starting pitcher Matt Harvey actually failed to show up for a game back in May. He has already apologized for that, but one has to wonder if his teammates still respect him after that incident.

Interestingly, Olney didn't mention Harvey in his list of veterans the Mets are looking to move. He's had a disappointing season, but he still a serviceable pitcher.

Cabrera has also admitted that he's better off playing elsewhere after the Mets moved him second base without informing him first.

"I just talked to my agent about it. If they don't have any plans for me I think it's time to make a move, that's what I need to do for me and my family," Cabrera said before the Met's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday, via the Detroit Free Press.

The shortstop has an $8.5 million team option for 2018.

Contenders will continue to keep an eye on the Mets as the July 31 non-waiver deadline approaches.