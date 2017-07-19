New York Yankees Acquire David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle

(Photo: Reuters/David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports) National League third baseman Todd Frazier (21) of the Cincinnati Reds watches his winning home run during the 2015 Home Run Derby the day before the MLB All Star Game at Great American Ballpark, July 13, 2015.

The Boston Red Sox could have taken a considerable step forward if they acquired closer David Robertson and third baseman Todd Frazier. Over the past few days, pundits have talked about how Robertson would be a good fit for them, and how it "seems almost inevitable" they would land Frazier in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

But instead of joining them, the two are now heading to their division rivals, the New York Yankees.

The Yankees have officially announced that they have acquired Robertson, Frazier and reliever Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox in exchange for highly touted outfield prospect Blake Rutherford, reliever Tyler Clippard, pitcher Ian Clarkin and outfielder Tito Polo.

This is a huge coup for the club. In one move, the Yankees improved their chances of winning the division and they also prevented the Red Sox from fixing their problems at third base. FanGraphs' Dave Cameron summed up the reason for the deal quite nicely.

"Odds are the Yankees simply outbid the Red Sox, and I wouldn't be surprised if making sure the Red Sox didn't get better easily was at least partly about the reason the Yankees got involved here," Cameron said.

"You're talking about two guys [in ex-Yankees David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle] with a lot of strikeout ability, and David has pitched in New York," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, according to the New York Post.

"And Todd Frazier — that guy hits a lot of home runs. It could mean a lot," he added.

Frazier will probably spend some time at first base with the Yankees since Greg Bird is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks after undergoing surgery to remove an excess bone growth from his right ankle.

Robertson and Kahnle are excellent additions as well. A team can never have enough relief pitchers.