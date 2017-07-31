New York Yankees Acquire Jaime García; Still Looking to Add Sonny Gray

(Photo: Reuters/Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports) St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jaime Garcia (54) celebrates getting Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (not pictured) to ground into a force out to end the seventh inning at Busch Stadium.

Jaime García is changing teams for the second time in less than a week.

The New York Yankees have announced that they have acquired García from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for pitching prospects Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell.

We're looking at the experience factor and that he's had some years of success at the big league level," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of García, via FanRag Sports.

"Also, it provides depth because we still have a long ways to go and you can never predict what's going to happen, but it's someone that's pitched in some big games before and that's why we decided to make the move," he added.

The Twins will reportedly pay the remainder of the approximately $4.2 million owed to García this season.

García was shipped to Minnesota last week by the Atlanta Braves. The Twins decided to move him when they fell further back in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League after they lost the majority of their games following the All-Star break.

In 19 starts this season, García is 4–7 with a 4.29 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.34 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). He also has 92 strikeouts and 44 walks in 119.2 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Buster Olney has reported that the Yankees are still interested in adding Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray as they continue to bolster their pitching staff. Trade talks are ongoing, but the Bergen Record's Bob Klapisch has reported that they have made "zero progress" so far.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn is on the Yankees' radar as well. In 22 starts for the Cardinals this season, Lynn is 9–6 with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. He also has 110 strikeouts and 46 walks in 126.2 innings pitched.