New York Yankees Discuss Trade With Athletics for Sonny Gray and Yonder Alonso

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Scott U) Sonny Gray with the Oakland Athletics in 2013.

The New York Yankees have already pulled off a blockbuster trade last week when they acquired Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox. But the Yankees are not stopping there and they are planning to make another one big move before the nonwaiver trade deadline next week.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Yankees and the Oakland Athletics are "making progress" on a deal that would send starting pitcher Sonny Gray and first baseman Yonder Alonso to New York for a package of prospects.

"The A's have been heavily scouting the Yankees' system of late, fueling speculation that New York is the leading candidate to land Gray and Alonso," Feinsand said.

Feinsand also noted that a source told him the Yankees are willing to include outfield prospect Estevan Florial in a trade for Gray. MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi has recently reported that the Athletics are looking to add a young center fielder, and he specifically mentioned Florial as someone they are interested in.

Feinsand added that the Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is not interested in trading top prospects Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, Chance Adams and Justus Sheffield. However, infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo may be included in the deal.

The deal makes sense for both clubs. The Athletics will get the prospects they coveted, and the Yankees will get the chance to fill the huge hole at first base. Alonso is a clear upgrade over Chase Headley and their other options, but he's going to become a free agent after this season.

Meanwhile, Luis Severino is pitching like an ace right now, but they still have to add a pitcher to bolster their starting rotation. Gray has battled through various injuries last season and early this season, but he should be ready to contribute as the Yankees continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs.