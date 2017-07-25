New York Yankees Express Interest in Rangers' Yu Darvish

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Julie Fennell) Yu Darvish with the Texas Rangers in 2016.

The New York Yankees made a huge move last week when they acquired David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox. Frazier can move to first base, and right-handers Robertson and Kahnle will provide more depth in the bullpen.

The Yankees are expected to push for a playoff berth in the second half of the season. However, the team still has a problem they may need to address before the nonwaiver trade deadline later this month.

The Yankees still need to add a pitcher to bolster their starting rotation, and they seem to be targeting one of the biggest names on the starting pitching market.

According to the New York Post's George King III, the Yankees have sent a scout to see Yu Darvish play against the Tampa Bay Rays last Friday.

"The Yankees' rotation could use help with Michael Pineda finished for the season, Luis Cessa ineffective as the No. 5 starter, Masahiro Tanaka experiencing his worst season as a Yankee and rookie Jordan Montgomery struggling in his last four outings," King wrote in his report.

"Darvish, 31 next month, makes sense because he will be a free agent after the season and is owed a little over $4 million for the remainder of this one. With the Rangers concerned they won't be able to re-sign Darvish, they are looking for prospects and pitchers they can control financially," he added.

It should be noted that the Texas Rangers still haven't placed Darvish on the trading block, and MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan has reported that they are leaning toward keeping him. However, he added that the Rangers may still trade him if someone overwhelms them with an offer or if they go on a losing streak this week. As of the moment, the Rangers are still in the mix for a wild-card spot in the American League.