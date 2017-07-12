New York Yankees Interested in Justin Bour and Brad Hand

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David) Justin Bour with the Miami Marlins in 2015.

Looks like the New York Yankees are looking to make some improvements to their roster before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Yankees have expressed interest in acquiring the Miami Marlins' Justin Bour. However, Jackson noted that the asking price for the first baseman is likely going to be high since he's a productive player with a team-friendly contract. Bour is also under team control through 2020.

With Greg Bird sidelined because of a lingering right ankle injury and Chris Carter struggling as his replacement, the Yankees could use a player like Bour at first base right now. In 77 games this season, Bour is batting 0.289 with 20 home runs. He also has 57 runs batted in this year.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are also looking to upgrade the back end of their bullpen.

According to the New York Post's George A. King III, the Yankees are also interested in San Diego Padres reliever Brad Hand. Apparently, the Padres are already checking out the Yankees' prospects as they look for players to acquire in a potential trade involving the pitcher.

"Judging by the Padres sending David Post to watch the Yankees' Triple-A club, there is a sense in the industry the Yankees are interested in left-handed reliever Brad Hand," King wrote in his report.

"The going-nowhere Padres, who were 21 games out of first place in the NL West going into Saturday's action, are expected to deal the 27-year-old Hand. And with the bullpen the biggest concern for the Yankees, they certainly would be interested in what it would take to land Hand," he added.

Hand made the All-Star team for the first time in his career this season and he has emerged as one of the best relievers in the league during his tenure with the Padres.