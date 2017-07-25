New York Yankees Interested in Marlins Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) connects for a solo home run during the first inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Ballpark, Sept. 1, 2014.

Just to be clear, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton isn't on the trading block. Not yet anyway. Of course, the Miami Marlins may still decide to trade him before the deadline later this month. However, Stanton has a full no-trade clause in his contract, so even if the Marlins find a trade partner, he can still veto it if he doesn't like to play for the team.

Any trade involving Stanton isn't going to be easy to pull off, but that hasn't stop teams from calling the Marlins to ask about his availability.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the New York Yankees are among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Stanton. However, he went on to say that negotiations didn't go far. He also noted that the talks happened weeks ago.

"It isn't known exactly how serious the Yankees were about adding baseball's other superb bigger-than-life star, and they obviously have much more pressing needs than another superstar power-hitting outfielder. Not only do they have the 2017 sensation Judge for right field, they have yet another talented rookie outfielder, Clint Frazier, who's racking up extra-base hits," Heyman said.

"A Judge-Stanton lineup combination would be spectacular — though it seems like a long shot (no pun intended) at the moment," he added.

A lineup featuring Aaron Judge and Stanton would be great. Just imagine the number of home runs those two would hit for the Yankees.

The Yankees can afford to acquire Stanton, but should they?

Well, the team doesn't really need to add another slugger right now. They are better off upgrading their starting pitching rotation.

A lot of observers have also noted that they should stay clear of the four-time All-Star's contract. Stanton still has 10 years and $295 million remaining on his contract after this season. Any team that wants to acquire him will have to remember that.