New York Yankees, Mets Trade Rumors: Will the Cross-Town Rivals Be Trade Partners at the Trade Deadline?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III) Addison Reed with the New York Mets, April 11, 2016.

Trades between cross-town rivals don't happen often because they are frown upon. There seems to be an unwritten rule in sports that says rivals shouldn't make deals with each other. While it's silly, it's practically a tradition. But if a trade just seems to make perfect sense for both teams, certain traditions should be thrown out the window.

Cross-town rivals Cubs and White Sox have already pulled off a blockbuster deal involving José Quintana this week. Will the Yankees and Mets do the same before the trade deadline?

Lucas Duda made a lot of sense for the Yankees with Chris Bird sidelined, but after acquiring first-base prospect Garrett Cooper from the Milwaukee Brewers, the team may no longer be interested in acquiring him. The Mets still have other players that may interest the Yankees, though.

With Dellin Betances and Tyler Clippard struggling badly, the Yankees could really use someone like Addison Reed in the bullpen. Of course, they will have to give up one of their promising prospects to acquire Reed, but he is worth the price.

"Relievers tend to sell well at the deadline, as bullpens become bigger and bigger in October, so Reed figures to bring back a solid prospect," John Harper wrote in his report for the New York Daily News.

"If it's the Yankees, that doesn't mean Clint Frazier or Justus Sheffield or even Miguel Andujar. But considering that Reed could provide protection in case Betances can't solve his walk issues or simply add needed bullpen depth, the Yankees should be willing to give up a prospect with value," he continued.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman has also reported that the Yankees are interested in Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins.

Blevins' numbers aren't that great this season, but he's a proven veteran who knows how to get the job done.