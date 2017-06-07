New York Yankees MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Is Shopping for a Third Baseman to Replace Chase Headley

Perhaps this is to be expected.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III)Chase Headley with the New York Yankees in 2015.

According to the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo, the New York Yankees are looking for a third baseman on the trade market. Chase Headley has been terrible lately and the club has to look for an upgrade if they want to stay on top of the American League East.

In 51 games so far this season, Headley has posted a batting average of 0.225, an on-base percentage of 0.300 and a slugging percentage of 0.342. Aside from that, he also had three home runs, 23 runs batted in and six stolen bases.

Cafardo didn't mention who the Yankees are going to pursue, but Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier is a likely candidate. Unfortunately, he's also having a horrible season right now that's why he's available for trade.

Mike Moustakas is doing fairly well for the Kansas City Royals and he's an interesting option for the Yankees. Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie and Pittsburgh Pirates' third baseman David Freese may be on their radar as well and they are off to a good start with their respective clubs. Josh Donaldson, Trevor Plouffe and Yangervis Solarte's names have also come up as well in reports.

Some observers have also noted that perhaps the Yankees are better off looking for a solution internally since they have talented prospects like Gleyber Torres and Tyler Wade in their farm system. However, those two don't have much experience at third base and the Yankees need someone they can depend on right now.

Torres is a long-term solution at third base, but right now he's not ready for the responsibility.

"Trading for a veteran third baseman and keeping Torres in Triple-A would be a completely reasonable move that would in no way indicate the Yankees have soured on Gleyber or anything like that. The Yankees are reportedly grooming Torres to take over at third base, but only if he forces the issue. Right now, he's not," Mike Axisa said in his report for River Ave Blues.