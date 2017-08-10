New York Yankees MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Missed Out on Jay Bruce; Is Curtis Granderson an Option?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Editosaurus) Curtis Granderson of the New York Mets, July 16, 2016.

Without a doubt, the New York Yankees were one of the biggest winners at the nonwaiver trade deadline.

They have already made major moves before the deadline by adding David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to their bullpen, and they solidified their infield with Todd Frazier. Acquiring a quality starting pitcher like Jaime García was huge as well, but the Yankees hit a home run at the deadline when they acquired Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics without giving up top prospects Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier and Estevan Florial.

A lot of people thought they have become legitimate contenders with that move. However, the Yankees have been struggling a bit lately, and the Boston Red Sox are now four games ahead of them in the American League (AL) East.

While there are still a lot of games to be played, the Yankees are in a precarious situation right now because a handful of teams are right behind them in the AL wild-card race. If the team goes into a slump they may find themselves on the outside looking in.

The Yankees may have to get creative again to address their flaws on offense this month, and according to ESPN, the team actually reached out to their cross-town rivals, the New York Mets, to discuss a possible trade involving veteran outfielder Jay Bruce. Unfortunately, the Mets ended up trading Bruce to the Cleveland Indians.

A big-swinging slugger like Bruce could have helped the Yankees, but they have other candidates. Mets' lefty outfielder Curtis Granderson is also on the trading block after he cleared waivers earlier this month and he's an interesting option. He probably won't cost much either since he's set to become a free agent after the season.

Meanwhile, NJ Advance Media's Brendan Kuty thinks the Yankees should give Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli a look as well.