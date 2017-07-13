New York Yankees MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Yankees Interested in David Phelps and A.J. Ramos

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Editosaurus) David Phelps with the Miami Marlins in 2017.

Relief pitcher David Phelps may be heading back to New York.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman has reported that the Yankees have reached out to the Miami Marlins to inquire about the availability of Phelps and fellow reliever A.J. Ramos.

Sherman added that the team is also interested in first baseman Justin Bour since Greg Bird is still out because of a lingering right ankle injury. However, he said Phelps and Ramos are the two Marlins players who are most likely to be dealt before the nonwaiver trade deadline on July 31.

"The Yanks also have been connected with first baseman Justin Bour in case Greg Bird cannot return from injury. But multiple sources said Miami is currently concentrating on moving relievers closing in on free agency (both Phelps and Ramos could be free after the 2018 season)," Sherman wrote in his report.

"For now, Phelps and Ramos are the most likely pieces to move. The Marlins have canvassed 20 farm systems, with the Yankees, Nationals, Rangers, Red Sox, Indians and Rays among those who have checked in," he continued.

Phelps played with the Yankees for three seasons before he was traded to the Marlins in December 2014. He struggled early on this season, but his production has improved in the past few months.

Ramos also got out to a slow start this season, and similar to Phelps, he's playing much better now.

The Yankees desperately need bullpen help right now. The bullpen just can't hold leads or at least keep the game close. Aside from Phelps and Ramos, the Yankees are reportedly targeting San Diego Padres reliever Brad Hand and closer Brandon Maurer. Former Yankees utility player Martin Prado's name has also come up in trade rumors.

Earlier this month, the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo also reported that the Yankees are interested in the Oakland Athletics relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle.