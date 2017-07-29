New York Yankees Still Working on Deal to Acquire Athletics Pitcher Sonny Gray

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/jnashboulden) Sonny Gray with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.

The New York Yankees have been discussing a potential trade for Sonny Gray with the Oakland Athletics and recent reports say they are closing in on a deal. However, it seems that negotiations may have stalled because the two sides still can't agree on the price for the starting pitcher. Both players are viewed as untouchable by the Yankees.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, talks between the clubs have hit a snag because the Yankees are unwilling to include either outfield prospect Clint Frazier or shortstop Gleyber Torres in the deal.

Per MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi, the Athletics are also interested in acquiring a young center fielder and they have been eyeing Estevan Florial. Heyman also said the Athletics have shown interest in pitching prospect James Kaprielian, infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo and others in the Yankees farm system. However, the Yankees don't seem to be interested in moving their top prospects.

"The Yankees have seemed reluctant to include their top four or five guys, and they count Florial among that great," Heyman said.

"Some teams are suggesting this will go to the wire since the prices are steep. And one rival executive went so far as to say, 'the A's have been steep in their asks so they may keep him,'" he added.

The steep asking price is actually understandable. After all, Gray is one of the top pitchers available on the trade market and he can give a team like the Yankees a boost as they continue to make a push for the playoffs. They are currently on top of the American League East, but the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays are close behind.

Gray also happens to be under team control through the end of the 2019 season, so whoever trades for him is getting a long-term asset in return.