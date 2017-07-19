New York Yankees Trade Rumors 2017: Team Reportedly Eyeing A's Yonder Alonso and Mets' Lucas Duda

The Yankees are reportedly looking into acquiring the New York Mets' first baseman Lucas Duda or the Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso for this season.

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Yonder Alonso during a match.

Sporting News noted that the Yankees are looking for long-term solutions to help them advance this season. Greg Bird is the team's obvious choice at first base, but he is still recovering from foot surgery. Alonso and Duda are now allegedly being eyed by Yankees' scouts to join the team.

It was previously reported that the Yankees were planning on acquiring Duda and the Mets may be open to deal him. It's worth noting that Duda has been posting great stats lately. Since the Mets are not playing well, trading Duda might open an opportunity for Dominic Smith, a first baseman and plus hitter for the team.

Alonso, on the other hand, is in the middle of his career year. Reports revealed that he has an expiring contract, making him a possible rental for the Yankees. He owned a .269/.368/.556 slash line and he could leave the future of the position open for Bird once he recovers.

Bird underwent ankle surgery in New York earlier this week. Despite his current condition, the first baseman is determined to do something about his 2017 season. Included in his plans are rejoining the team later this year and helping the Yankees reach the playoffs. He also hopes to contribute to the team in the post-season.

Right after his procedure in Manhattan, Bird delivered a press release through his agent Jim Murray.

"All this time, I have wanted nothing more than to be out there playing the game I love as a member of the New York Yankees," he said. "My season is not over. I plan to do everything in my power to return and help our team win in 2017."