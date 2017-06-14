Newest Planet Candidate Results From Kepler Mission To Be Shared by NASA on June 19

The quest for more planets is ongoing and the people over at NASA will share their latest findings in the very near future.

NASAThis artist concept shows Kepler-11 -- the most tightly packed planetary system yet discovered.

Specifically, the agency announced recently that there will be a media briefing on Monday, June 19, and it will feature the latest planet candidate results from the Kepler mission.

The agency also revealed that the media briefing will be held at the AMES Research Center in California.

Expected to be present during the media briefing are Courtney Dressing, NASA Sagan Fellow at Caltech; Benjamin Fulton, who is a doctoral candidate at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena; Susan Mullally who is a Kepler research scientist at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, California; and Mario Perez, a Kepler program scientist in NASA's Science Mission Directorate's Astrophysics division in Washington.

Over the course of the briefing, details about the latest planet candidates are expected to be provided, and the public should be able to find out more about these "distant worlds" that are found beyond the familiar solar system.

Along with revealing the latest planet candidate results, NASA will also be holding a bit of a celebration during the upcoming week.

The agency will celebrate "Kepler Exoplanet Week" from June 17-23 and there are already different notable events lined up that could be of interest to people.

June 17 will feature two events focused on the subject of exoplanets, and then on the same day as the aforementioned media briefing, the Kepler mission will be discussed further.

People can expect to hear more Kepler-centric talk on June 22 along with some jokes and music as well.

Finally, exoplanets will be discussed at length again on June 23, together with public astronomy talks.

The upcoming week will be a big one for NASA and those interested in exoplanets will want to tune in to see what the agency has to share.