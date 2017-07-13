'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica' Producer Reveals Why Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Crashed and Burned

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni There are rumors that Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child.

Celebrity marriages always face the difficulties of having a highly publicized relationship. Paparazzi are always lurking around, ready to take pictures of a date night. The media is ready to publish any updates. One such couple who had to go through such stressful situations were pop star Jessica Simpson and 98 Degrees' Nick Lachey. They were featured in their very own MTV series, which focused specifically on their marriage. Considering what went down after the last season aired, "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" producer Sue Kolinsky has a few things to say about the couple.

Kolinsky recently sat down with Complex to answer many of the fan questions that followed after Simpson and Lachey were reported to have divorced soon as the last season aired. Because Kolinsky had a chance to interact with both, there were a few secrets that spilled out during the interview, including what it was like to work with the couple in the months leading to the final moments of the series and to their inevitable divorce.

"You could feel there was tension between the two of them. They were very different people. He was a blue collar guy — he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother would build things. He was frugal, and she had excessive taste," said Kolinsky. "In the end they weren't suited for each other. The only thing they really had in common was their music. She was really young; I think he's seven years older than her. He wanted a family, and her father thought maybe she was too young."

Moving on to lighter topics, the issue of Simpson's iconic chicken or tuna scene was brought up, to which the producer indulged that the star probably really did not know. Although one could very much be insulted at the insinuation on her intellect, Simpson was recently still poking fun at herself. Fans therefore conclude that at the very least, she is a good sport.