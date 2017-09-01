Next Games and AMC Team Up To Bring Augmented Reality Game Titled, 'The Walking Dead: Our World'

Facebook/thewalkingdeadourworld Promotional picture for "The Walking Dead: Our World."

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Next Games are catering to the request of fans to bring zombies into the streets through the technology offered of the augmented reality (AR). Titled "The Walking Dead: Our World," the developers are promising that the game inspired by AMC's television series "The Walking Dead" will be like Niantic Labs' "Pokémon Go."

The world will eventually meet its end, some people believe that everything will burn under the sun's flames while other prefer to believe that the apocalypse will be filled with zombies — this is the world that the upcoming apocalypse game is about to offer to its players.

"Fight walkers on the streets, in the park, on your sofa, wherever and whenever you want. You won't need to face the apocalypse alone; Rick, Daryl, Michonne and all your favorite characters from AMC's The Walking Dead will fight by your side," the developers said, as reported by Forbes.

Further reports have revealed that it will be available for iOS and Android through the App Store and Google Play, respectively. It was made by using Apple's ARKit. Considering what is known about the upcoming mobile game, it seems that fans will have some fun killing the undead on the streets. Next Games and AMC has teamed up before to release the mobile role-playing game titled "The Walking Dead: No Man's Land." It was a successful release, as the game title garnered 16 million downloads since it was first released in 2015.

While it would be true to say that "Pokémon Go" is hard to beat, the fandom of AMC's series should never be underestimated. Many people are looking forward to getting the title in their respective smartphones.There is also the group of people who would like to get a thrill out of life by killing zombies.

As to whether this would be enough in making "The Walking Dead: Our World" succeed, fans will have to wait for its release. The game developers have yet to announce an official release date for "The Walking Dead: Our World."