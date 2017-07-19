Next James Bond: Charlize Theron Will Be Perfect as Agent 007, According to Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth already has an ideal candidate for the next James Bond. If it were up to the actor, he would pick his "Snow White and the Huntsman" co-star Charlize Theron because he finds her physically strong and mentally smart.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Chris Hemsworth thinks Charlize Theron could play the next James Bond.

Speaking with W magazine, Hemsworth remarked that Theron has "strength and nobility and dignity and integrity." Theron left quite an impression on Hemsworth while they were working on their 2012 movie.

"She's smart as hell. She's physically able," the actor said. "She scares the hell out of me."

Hemsworth admitted that Theron could easily beat him up or any villain for that matter.

Learning of Hemsworth's remarks, Theron implied via a joke that she paid the actor to say those things. The Oscar-winning actress, however, turned serious and said when Entertainment Tonight cornered her, "That's so insanely generous and nice."

Theron is in the middle of promoting her latest film, "Atomic Blonde," where she plays an MI6 undercover agent, just like James Bond. But recent reports confirmed Daniel Craig will remain as the iconic character for its 25th movie offering despite the actor saying a couple of years ago that he wanted to retire from the role.

When asked about the possibility of having a woman as James Bond in the future, producers of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, did not warm up to the idea. Broccoli told GQ that she cannot imagine doing a "Bond" film sans Craig as he's important to the process. For Wilson, it is not up for questions or discussions.

James Bond aka Agent 007 has been entertaining moviegoers for the last 50 years. While diversity and equality have changed Hollywood in recent times, it won't likely apply to Bond especially when its creator, Ian Flemming, described the character as a "man's man" in his books.