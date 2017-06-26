Next James Bond Latest News: Sir Ian McKellen Says Agent 007 Should Be Gay

Sir Ian McKellen ("X-Men," "Lord of the Rings") is all for a James Bond reboot. If he had his way, it's high time Daniel Craig must be replaced in his role and have the next James Bond be gay.

McKellen was in discussion with Variety when he shared his thoughts about LGBT rights and film representation. The 78-year-old actor said Ian Fleming, who created the character of James Bond, would likely support his idea.

"If you play James Bond as an outwardly camp, silly gay man that no one took seriously," McKellen, who opened up about his sexual orientation in the '80s, prodded. "Then he turned out as many gay men are underneath their clothes — buff and strong and as hetero as any hetero — we might have a more truthful story than the one that has been told."

McKellen, however, isn't after the role of James Bond, citing he's "too old" to play the part. The actor also said most people don't get the joke about the character that Flemming subtlely wrote. "James Bond is a wimp! He's a silly Englishman that wants his martinis stirred."

This isn't the first time a gay James Bond has been suggested. In 2015, Piers Morgan expressed his dislike for the idea in a piece he wrote for the Daily Mail. He surmised a gay James Bond would tank at the box offic and defended his stance wasn't about homophobia. "It's simple commercial reality," he wrote.

Craig, the current James Bond for over a decade, said the character's sexuality doesn't matter to him. "You can do anything as long as it's credible and it works," the actor said in a 2015 interview.

Roger Moore, who played James Bond from 1973 to 1985, is not on board with a gay James Bond. He said in an interview two years ago that this issue isn't about political correctness.

For years, the choice for the next James Bond has been littered with rumors of names who can likely take over Craig's reign. It's assumed Craig is ready to retire his turn from playing James Bond in favor of a younger actor.