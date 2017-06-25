Next 'Spider-Man' Film Will Feature a Different Marvel Hero

The sequel to "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will still include a Marvel hero, but it might not be Iron Man.

REUTERS/StringerA group of fans dressed in homemade replica armour of ''Avengers: Age of Ultron'' movie characters, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, watch the film in a theatre in Changchun, Jilin province, China, May 16, 2015.

When the first trailer of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was released, fans were not only delighted to see Tom Holland take on the titular role, but they were also excited to see that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) was in the movie to guide the young Spider-Man while he was still discovering his strengths and weaknesses.

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, it was implied that Marvel sought to work with the "Spider-Man" films to mainly include the building-dangling hero in its vast universe of Marvel heroes.

Needless to say, Spider-Man will keep getting visits from other Marvel characters in his upcoming standalone films under the collaboration of Marvel and Sony. However, THR's sources said it was most likely going to be a different character in the future, though no names were mentioned.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige commented: "Suddenly this goes from being a third reincarnation and a sixth movie to a first. It's the first time Spider-Man gets to interact with the world in which he belongs."

The collision between the worlds of Spider-Man and Iron Man meant a lot, not just in the fictional world, but also in real life. The world has seen several "Spider-Man" films in the previous years. However, this is the first time that a "Spider-Man" installment has let a major Marvel hero into its narrative.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is the first of three movies to be released under the interesting collaboration between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, an agreement that has been settled since February 2015.

While the collaboration certainly called for sets of lawyers on either side of the table, a personal talk between a Sony and a Marvel executive is what might have actually closed the deal, according to THR.

Feige also told the publication: "It really came down to me telling Amy [Pascal] in her office that I think the best thing for this character is: Sony has the rights, that's not changing."

"Have Sony pay for the movie, distribute the movie, market the movie. Just let us make the movie and incorporate him into our universe," Feige added.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" will have its premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 28. It will then open in theaters across the United States on Friday, July 7.