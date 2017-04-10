Nexus 5X Android 7.1.2 Update: Fingerprint Swipe, Battery Usage Alerts Among Major Features

At last, Nexus 5X owners have started getting the brand-new Android 7.1.2 update from Google this week, starting last Monday, April 4. While the new update was aimed at the Pixel C in terms of new features, Nexus devices also get a host of bug fixes and feature improvements.

(Photo: Facebook/Android Official)The Android 7.1.2 Nougat is highly anticipated for the Nexus 5X.

Nexus 5x owners can wait for the rollout of the latest Android 7.1.2 to hit their device one of these days, as Google announced the start of the rollout for the new update earlier last Monday, according to Ars Technica. For those who are especially proficient with Android systems, factory and over-the-air (OTA), images of the latest update for the Nexus 5x have already been posted for download on Google's factory image site.

Aside from the Nexus 5x and the Pixel C, the update is also released for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P and Nexus Player devices. This update version also marks the last software feature upgrade that the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, both released in 2014, will receive.

While the Android 7.1.2 comes with a large number of fixes and feature updates for the Pixel phones, especially the Pixel C, the new version also comes with a good number of bug fixes, feature updates and general performance improvements for the Nexus 5X. Some of the more important changes include enhanced notification stability, a fingerprint swipe feature update, general connectivity improvements, and battery usage alerts, according to Gadgets 360.

A new "Battery Usage Alerts" screen has been added for the battery settings, and it's supposedly to alert users to apps that are heavily taxing the device battery.

Along with the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update, a new security update has also been released by Google. The latest April Android security update has also been made available to fix security weaknesses that are listed in the Android security bulletin page.