Neymar Set to Leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in World Record €222 Million Deal

(Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo) FC Barcelona player Neymar attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan July 13, 2017.

Barcelona have given Neymar permission to leave the club ahead of a potential €222 million (around £199 million) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to a statement on Barcelona's official website, Neymar had a meeting with the club on the morning of August 2, and he informed them that he has made his decision and he wants to leave. As expect, PSG have to pay the €222 million in full before they can sign Neymar. The club has allowed him to miss the train sessions to sort out his future.

Well, it looks like Neymar is as good as gone. In fact, Lionel Messi has already posted a farewell message on his Instagram account.

"It was a great pleasure to have shared all these years with you my friend Neymar. I wish you good luck in this new stage of your life. See you tomorrow," Messi wrote, via the BBC.

According to the BBC, Neymar will earn €865,000 euros (around £775,000) a week when he completes his transfer to PSG. That's close to €45 million (around £40) a year before tax.

Meanwhile, Get French Football News has reported that Neymar's agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has informed Spanish radio Cadena COPE hat PSG will activate the trigger the Brazilian forward's release clause on Wednesday.

While many believe that the transfer fee is absurd, others think it's actually fair for a footballer of Neymar's caliber.

"When we paid that amount for Paul I [said] that he was not expensive. Expensive are the ones that get into a certain level with a certain quality, I think Neymar is going to happen the same, I don't think he's expensive," Manchester United manager José Mourinho said, via ESPN FC.

However, Mourinho added that there are consequences as well if PSG shatter the world transfer record because transfer fees are going to increase.