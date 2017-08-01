NFL 2017 Preseason Televised Games Schedule: Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals Face Each Other for Hall of Fame Game

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals vying for the Hall of Fame title

While the NFL preseason games do not have any bearing in the upcoming 2017 game season standings, it is an opportunity for the fans to get a glimpse of what to expect from the incoming season by judging the respective teams' new roster. This year, the 2017 NFL pre-season games kick off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Arizona Cardinals for Hall of Fame game to be held in Canton, Ohio.

This year's NFL pre-season games kick off this Thursday, Aug. 3, with the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals vying for the Hall of Fame title. The match between the two teams will be televised over NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

While no preseason game is expected to be televised next week, the pre-NFL 2017 season football fun resumes on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers challenging the Jacksonville Jaguars. The exhibition game will be televised over ESPN.

On the other hand, the New York Giants, before facing the New England Patriots on Aug. 31, are slated to face the Cleveland Browns in another 2017 NFL preseason game on Aug. 21, which will be aired over ESPN once more, still at 8 p.m. ET.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to tease their NFL 2017 might in preseason game on Aug. 25, while the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams take on each other on Aug. 26. CBS is broadcasting the two matches on their respective dates at 8 p.m. ET.

On Aug. 27, it is the turn of the Chicago Bears and the Tennessee Titans to engage in an exhibition game as they test each other's supremacy beginning 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast over Fox.

It will be followed by a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins at 4:30 p.m. ET, which will still be aired over Fox.

Finally, later in the evening of Aug. 27, the San Francisco 49ers takes on Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast over NBC.