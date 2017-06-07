NFL Monday Nights Football News: 2017-2018 Season to Kick Off on Sept. 11 with Hank Williams's Return

The NFL (National Football League) 2017-2018 season is not expected to kick off earlier than Sept. 11 this year, but football aficionados are already looking forward to the sporting event that will make Monday nights exciting again.

Facebook/Minnesota VikingsThe Minnesota Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints on the first ever Monday Nights Football for its 2017-2018 season.

The 2017-2018 season of the NFL is opening with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Minnesota Vikings. The match will be followed by another showdown of football supremacy as the Los Angeles Chargers are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos in the first ever edition of the Monday Night Football for the upcoming season on the said date.

While the highly anticipated season of NFL is looked forward to for many reasons, one of the things that fans can expect when Monday Night Football begins is the return of a familiar face and tune: Hank Williams and Monday Night Football theme, "All My Rowdy Friends." According to reports, ESPN is bringing back the artist and his song because fans miss it, and the new version of Williams' song will debut before the official football matches begin on Sept. 11.

To recall, ESPN dropped Williams back in 2011 following his comment on then-U.S. president Barrack Obama. While some are excited over the return of Williams and his song, some opine that his return to the sporting event is unnecessary as his Monday Night Football Act had long staled way before ESPN dropped him.

While Williams's presence is nothing new to Monday Night Football, the sporting event is introducing something new to the 2017-2018 season of the NFL: The first ever woman to announce an NFL regular-season or postseason game after 30 years, Beth Mowins. According to reports, ESPN has hired Mowins to be one of its announcers for the upcoming season of the NFL, and she will be joined by former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach, Rex Ryan.

The last time a woman anchored a game was in 1987, when Gayle Sierens took over the duties.