NFL Preseason Schedule 2017 for Week 2: TV Channels, Start Times, How to Watch?

Football fans have a lot to look forward to in the second week of the 2017 NFL preseason. This week's games start on Thursday and will culminate in the first Monday Night Football match this year.

REUTERS/Mike Blake The 2017 NFL Preseason is under way.

Eight of the games scheduled to take place this week will be aired on national TV. Fans should be able to watch the rest of the games on their local channels.

Week 2 will kick off with a match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Aug. 17. The game will be televised on CBS 4 Miami and WBAL Baltimore at 7 p.m. EDT.

On the same day, Buffalo Bills will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles. The match will air on NBC10 Philadelphia and WKBK Buffalo at 7 p.m. EDT.

Last but not the least, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fans can check the match on ESPN at 8 p.m. EDT.

On the following day Friday, Aug. 18, the Minnesota Vikings are expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks. It will be televised on NFL Network on 10 p.m. EDT.

Most of the action will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19. A game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans will air on the NFL Network at 3 p.m. EDT.

It will be followed by the match between Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 p.m. EDT, which will be on KCTV5 and CBS12 Cincinnati. At the same time, the Indianapolis Colts will face off with the Dallas Cowboys. Their match will be played on the NFL Network.

At 7:30 p.m. EDT, football fans in Green Bay and Washington will be able to catch the match between their respective teams, the Packers and the Redskins, on their local channels, NBC26 for Green Bay residents and NBC 4 for Washington.

The New York Jets will be up against the Detroit Lions. Their game will be on CBS 2 New York and FOX 2 Detroit at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Also on the same day, the New England Patriots will play against the Houston Texans. Their respective local channels WBZ and KTRK will broadcast the match at 8 p.m. EDT.

At 10 p.m., the match between the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals will air on FOX and NBC 12. And in Los Angeles and Oakland, local channels KCBS and FOX2 will air the match between the Rams and the Raiders. At the same time, NFL Network will broadcast the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers game.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Atlanta Falcons will face the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network will air their match at 4 p.m. EDT.

On the same channel, but at 8 p.m. EDT, fans can catch the New Orleans Saints play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Week 2 of the NFL Preseason will end with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns match. It will be broadcasted on ESPN at 8 p.m. EDT.