NFL Preseason Schedule 2017: Week 4 Wraps Up on Aug. 31

The regular 2017 season for the National Football League is almost here, and this is the last chance for teams to show off their stuff starting Thursday night. It will be an action-packed three-hour session of exhibition football as all 32 teams dive in for one last preliminary match before the real thing.

Reuters/Shannon Stapleton The NFL logo and set are seen at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Out of these schedules, two games will be on national television ahead of the regular season. Philadelphia Eagles versus the New York Jets will be covered by the NFL Network. They will also air the match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Oakland Raiders afterward, according to CBS Sports.

The span of three hours between 7 p.m. EDT and 10 p.m. EDT will be the last chance for the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and the Raiders to break their losing streak for the preseason. On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and the Seahawks remain flawless going in this Thursday, Aug.31.

For the first hour, at 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams will go against the Green Bay Packers. The game will air on CBS (LA) and PTVN (Green Bay).

The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons airs on FOX (Jacksonville) and CW69 (Atlanta), while the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Indianapolis Colts airs on Local 12 (Cincinnati)(Cincinnati) or FOX 59 (Indianapolis).

The Detroit Lions's game against the Buffalo Bills wraps up the first hour, and it will be covered by FOX 2 (Detroit) and WKBW (Buffalo), as listed off by the International Business Times.

New York Giants at New England Patriots will be shown on NBC4 (New York) and WBZ (New England), starting at at 7:30 p.m. EDT. During the same time slot, Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers will air via CBS2 (Pittsburgh) and PTVN (Carolina).

The Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers play out at the same time on NBC4 (Washington) and WFLA (Tampa Bay).

The Miami Dolphins vs, Minnesota Vikings game kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS4 (Miami) and FOX (Minnesota). It airs on the same time slot as Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, which will be shown on WBAL (Baltimore) and FOX8 (New Orleans).

Also at 8 p.m. EDT, Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears will air on WEWS (Cleveland) and FOX32 (Chicago), along with Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans on KTVT (Dallas) and KTRK (Houston).

The Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs airs on WKRN2 (Tennessee) and KCTV5 (Kansas City) on 8:30 p.m. EDT, followed by Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos at 9 p.m. EDT via NBC 12 (Arizona) and KTVD (Denver).

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers wraps everything up at 10 p.m. EDT on KABC (LA) and KPIX5 (San Francisco).