NFL Rumors: Cardinals Reportedly Want to Trade Up to Draft Clemson Tigers Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Reuters/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians seems confident that quarterback Carson Palmer will return for the 2017 season, many aren't as convinced and they think Palmer's imminent retirement may leave the team with a gaping hole at quarterback. Will the Cardinals do something to address this issue?

The team can always look for a quarterback on the free agency market, but CBS Sports has recently reported that the Cardinals are considering trading up in the draft for Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team currently has the 13th pick in the draft.

Well, Watson is a winner. There's no doubt about that. He led the Tigers to a national title this season, and he is also a two-time Davey O'Brien award winner and a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. He is only 21 and he certainly has lots of upside. Right now, he has a lean frame for a quarterback and he needs to beef up if he wants to have a long career in the National Footbal League (NFL). Can Watson fit in Arians' style of offense? An anonymous NFL executive seems to think that he's a perfect fit for the Cardinals.

But what if Palmer decides to stay on? Patrick Schmidt of FanSided believes that the Cardinals should still draft Watson if they could, however, he does not think that the team would be that willing to trade up. The question is, will Watson still be around when it's the Cardinals' turn to pick?

Many believe that he'll be one of the first players picked, but ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't think so.

"Clemson's Deshaun Watson has taken a step back this season," he said last December in a report about the 2017 draft. "I wouldn't say it's likely, but there's a chance no quarterback goes in the first round. The last time that happened was 1996," he added.

Aside from Watson, sources also say that the Cardinals may target Tony Romo or Tyrod Taylor if Palmer opts to retire.