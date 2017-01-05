NFL Star Ben Watson Speaks Out for Life

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian NFL player Benjamin Watson says that despite the United States' acceptance of legalized abortion on-demand, the Church must continue teaching that "life begins at conception" and is urging Christians to "stand for what's right."

In an interview earlier this month with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Decision magazine, the 36-year-old Baltimore Ravens tight end did not shy away from discussing hotly contested political issues such as racial problems in the U.S., the 2016 election, and abortion.

"We need to understand reasons why people are having abortions. Many are in difficult economic or family situations," the former Georgia Bulldog and 13-year NFL veteran explained when asked what the Church must do to protect the lives of the unborn in a society that has embraced the abortion agenda.

