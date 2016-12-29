NFL Star Cam Newton Grants Wish of 10-Year-Old With Heart Condition

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cam Newton visited an Atlanta hospital on his day off to meet a young fan battling with a serious heart condition.

Auburn Tigers/Facebook 10-year-old Austin Deckard embracing Cam Newton after the NFL star made a surprise visit to his young fan's hospital room.

Austin Deckard, a 10-year-old from Phenix City, was recently diagnosed with advanced pulmonary hypertension. A day before he was to undergo a risky procedure, his dream came true when Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers quarterback and Austin's favorite football player, paid him a visit at the hospital.

Austin, an ardent Auburn Tigers fan, had told his teacher Courtney Cooper that he wished Newton, a former Tiger's star and Heisman Trophy winner, could attend his birthday party. When Cooper heard about Austin's medical condition, she took to Facebook to try and make his wish of meeting his football hero come true.

"Just before Thanksgiving, I was headed to an Auburn football game. Austin was in awe of this. He also told me he 'wished Cam Newton could come to his birthday party,'" Cooper wrote in a Facebook post. "Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen."

Her attempt paid off and NFL's reigning MVP made his way to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Eglestone Hospital to meet his young fan.

Austin was star struck when his favorite player walked into his hospital room on Tuesday and greeted him. He soon got over his shock and gave Newton a big hug, holding on to him for a long while.

The NFL player whispered words of encouragement to the young boy and spent some time playing with Nerf Guns. Newton also gave Austin a bag full of goodies and several signed items to cheer him up before the big day, according to The Ledger-Enquirer.

"I thought I had an unknown number but dude I've gotten about 100 calls about you," Newton told him.

A video posted by the Auburn Tiger's Facebook page showed the heartwarming interaction between the two.

Cooper posted on Facebook again to express her gratitude towards Cam Newton and everyone who made this happen.

"To Cam Newton- I may not ever meet you and that's ok but what you did for this special little kid tonight made my year and shows compassion and love that we can all learn something from," she wrote. "I know I will never forget this moment, that hug, and this video. And I know without a doubt that Taylor Austin won't either."

Austin's procedure has been rescheduled for Friday, but doctors are unsure if he will make it through the surgery.