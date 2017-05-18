NFL Star Chris Maragos Says Mothers Considering Abortion 'Need Jesus'

NFL star Chris Maragos of the Philadelphia Eagles has announced that he'll be partnering with a pro-life pregnancy center next week to raise money to benefit mothers of unplanned pregnancies who might be considering abortion because, he says, they need the support of God's people.

(Photo:YouTube/Sports Spectrum Magazine)Chris Maragos talks about his faith in Christ, February 1, 2014.

The 2013 Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion is now entering his fourth season with the Eagles and recently revealed that he and his wife, Serah, will be participating in AlphaCare's fundraiser called "Kick It for Life" on May 27 in Philadelphia.

AlphaCare is a pro-life pregnancy help center that operates a mobile medical unit to serve women.

During a recent interview with LifeSiteNews, Maragos, an outspoken Christian, said he wanted to link arms with AlphaCare because of its Christ-centered approach to helping women who believe that abortion is their only option in a hopeless situation.

"Each mother with doubt in her heart needs all of us," Maragos told the publication. "She needs us, she needs Jesus, to rally around her, to soothe her pain and lift her spirits. She needs to know that she is not alone."

The father of two young children, Micah and Mason, acknowledged that parenting can be very difficult, even in ideal circumstances. But he and his wife hope to be the support that some women need to choose an alternative way. AlphaCare has been that support, helping women facing unexpected pregnancies in over 2,500 communities around the U.S. and all over the globe.

According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, most women resort to abortion due to a lack of support from the child's father.

"Even if you're joyful about your pregnancy, there are questions and doubts," Maragos said. "Now, imagine if you took all of those burdens onto yourself and kept your pregnancy a secret from the father, from your parents, and from your friends. If you don't believe, you bear all of those burdens yourself. It must be crushing. No wonder so many women decide that it is too much. It's no wonder that they think the solution to rid themselves of their 'problem' is their child."

"Today, more than ever, AlphaCare goes wherever a woman needs the love of Jesus, as well as the AlphaCare services that go with it," he added.

The center is located next door to the shuttered West Philadelphia abortion clinic that was operated by convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell who performed illegal late-term abortions. The organization's goal is to purchase and repurpose the clinic.

With support from the community since 1981, AlphaCare's latest fundraising endeavor featuring the professional athlete will go toward a $25,000 goal to fuel the mobile unit, which offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and social services to women in need.

Maragos pro-life stance does not come as a surprise to many however because he has never shied away from expressing his Christian beliefs. In a past interview with Pastor Mark Driscoll he talked about his faith in God,

"He's the Alpha, He's the Omega. He's the beginning and end of everything. To understand where we've reached [as pro football players], which is in the world's view quote-unquote 'the pinnacle,' you really see how empty that is. Having Jesus in my life, you really see how important that is because you see that He is everything," Maragos maintained. "To take Jesus, who is perfect, and to be so humble as to come to earth as a mere man and to live the life that He lived despite knowing my sin, to go on the cross and to die for my sin and our sin and everyone's sin – to me, that's everything. That's joy, that's peace, that's love to think that He and His perfection would do that despite knowing really the depths of who I am."

Maragos brother Troy is also the Pastor of College/20s Ministry at First Baptist Church Naples, Florida.