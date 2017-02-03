NFL Super Bowl 2017 Preview: Matt Ryan Can Cap Off a Season to Remember by Winning the Super Bowl

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan may be a humble figure off the field, but once he's on the field he becomes a force to be reckoned with. Ryan has taken the league by storm this season and he has posted incredible numbers while leading the Falcons to their second Super Bowl appearance.

Reuters/Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Many sports journalists believe that he's the obvious choice for MVP, but New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott should be in the thick of the race as well. Ryan's teammate Julio Jones and Patriots' Julian Edelman should also garner some votes.

The 6th Annual NFL Honors will take place the night before the Super Bowl, but Ryan said he isn't going.

"We'll have meetings and stuff, so we won't be at the NFL Honors Night. I went there last year. It was a great event and they do a great job with it," he told 11alive.com.

Opportunities to win the Super Bowl don't come often, so it's quite understandable that the Falcons would want to be as prepared as possible.

"We certainly have work to do on the practice field and things to clean up, things to work on. I feel like Thursday and Friday are critical practices for us. So, we're still excited and ready to for that," Ryan stated.

Ryan is doing all he can to prepare himself for the game. He has even asked the Manning brothers for some advice. Peyton is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, so he can definitely give Ryan a tip or two. And Eli led the New York Giants to victory against the Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

Can Ryan cap off a great season by leading his team to their first Super Bowl title? Find out on Sunday, Feb. 5. Super Bowl LI will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, and kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Fox.