NFL Super Bowl 2017 Start Time, TV Channel, Preview: How to Watch Super Bowl This Sunday

The stage is set for a showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons and regular football fans probably know everything they need to know about Super Bowl LI by now. But the Super Bowl isn't just a game for the hardcore fans, it's also one of the biggest sporting events in the world. So, a lot of people who don't usually watch football, or don't know anything about football for that matter, will also like to check out the game and see what the fuss is all about.

Here are some details that everyone should know if they want to watch these two storied franchises battle for the title. Super Bowl LI is going to be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5. The kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET and fans who can't get a ticket to watch it live can catch the telecast on Fox.

All eyes should be on two of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League (NFL) — the Patriots' Tom Brady and the Falcons' Matt Ryan. A lot of fans would argue that the Falcons' Julio Jones is the best receiver in the game right now, but the two quarterbacks should get most of the attention.

Brady has always been great and he has already led his team to six Super Bowl appearances prior to this one. He has also helped the Patriots win four titles. Can he win another one in his seventh appearance?

On the other side of the field, Ryan has been on a tear this season and a lot of sports pundits believe that he should get the NFL's most valuable player (MVP) award. He has been nothing short of spectacular in the regular season as he led the NFL in total quarterback rating (QBR), yards per attempt, and yards per completion. He was also second in the league in yards (4944) and touchdowns (38). Those are eye-popping numbers.

Can the Patriots get their fifth Super Bowl win, or will the Falcons rain on their parade and get their first title?