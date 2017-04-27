NFL Trade Rumors 2017: Cleveland Browns First Pick Set; Tennessee Titans to Trade No. 5 Pick?

The NFL draft 2017 is set to begin tonight, which means fans will finally find out who the first pick is that goes to the Cleveland Browns.

REUTERS/MIKE SEGARThe NFL draft pick 2017 begins tonight.

According to NFL.com, the Browns have long settled on a decision for its first pick, but the identity of the lucky athlete remains unknown. The popular rumor, however, is that the Browns will pick none other than Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett.

The choice has been predicted in many mock drafts, so it will definitely come as a surprise should the Browns pass on Garrett. For those who are unaware, Garrett is one of the best out of the candidates, so he is almost surely going to be the top pick.

However, there has also been talk of the Browns possibly selecting North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky.

"I don't have any quarterback rated high, but if Cleveland believes Mitchell Trubisky is the guy, and they believe he's going to win a bunch of games for the next 10 years, then why not take him at No. 1? I don't believe it, but if they do, why not pull the trigger at No. 1 and not worry about it?" NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said.

As for the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Adam Shefter took to Twitter to share what he has heard from a source. According to the source, the Titans are apparently fielding calls and mulling over trading the No. 5 overall pick.

Sounds like Titans are at it again. Already have received offers for fifth overall pick and are contemplating trade, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2017

It remains to be seen if the Titans will actually push through with the decision. Of course, it is also possible that some rumors were purposefully planted in order to drive up the price of the pick. But at this point, everything seems to be possible.

One thing is for sure, fans will be tuning in to the highly awaited NFL draft pick for 2017, which will begin tonight at 8 p.m. EDT. Fans can watch the draft pick live online.