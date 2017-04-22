NFL Trade Rumors 2017: Cleveland Browns Will Stick to Their Current Roster; Jimmy Garoppolo's Status Up in the Air

For any sporting event, trading off players seems to be a rampant move to even the odds and possibly tip the balance to one team's favor. For Cleveland Browns, however, it looks like this won't be the case as they will be working with what they currently have.

(Photo: Reuters/USA Today Sports) Jimmy Garoppolo is New England Patriots' contested quarterback.

In a press conference last Wednesday, the team's executive vice-president of football operations Sashi Brown has dispelled rumors and speculations that they are looking to trading for a more seasoned quarterback during the 2017 National Football League (NFL) Draft, NFL has learned. Apparently, they plan to stick to their guns and try to weather things out.

Brown also mentioned that they don't plan to hold any trades even before the said draft. "Could we in theory? Yes, but are we planning on it or is that the plan? No," Brown told everyone during the conference.

People have long predicted that maybe the Browns will be interested to trade one of their existing players for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Given Brown's response, however, that possibility is bleak not at all.

The question remains though, is Garoppolo in the market? There is no definite answer, and New England Patriots director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio has been evading the said topic and giving everyone the runaround, Boston Herald reports.

"Anything that we do, we're always going to do what we think is in the best interest of our football team, and that's how we approach it," Caserio said when asked about the quarterback's trade status.

"That's not going to change. Whatever you think is best for our team for 2017, for that season, then that's what we'll do. However that manifests itself, not exactly sure, but that's where the focus is, is trying to put together the best team possible for the 2017 season. However that comes about, then we'll take it as it comes," he continued.

With just a few days left before the NFL Draft, it will be interesting to see what the teams decide to do.