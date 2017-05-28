NFL Trade Rumors 2017: Richard Sherman Could Go for Oakland Raiders Instead?

The latest news and rumors in the National Football League (NFL) trade scene reveal that Richard Sherman is willing to leave Seattle Seahawks to be part of the New England Patriots.

(Photo: Reuters/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman fields and answers questions during a press conference at the Arizona Grand Hotel in preparation for Super Bowl XLIX, Jan. 25, 2015.

According to Seth Wickersham of ESPN, Sherman spoke to Seattle Seahawks head coach and executive vice president Pete Carroll and that he also wanted Marshawn Lynch to go with him.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, on the other hand, says that should Sherman be part of a potential NFL trade, it should see the cornerback joining the Oakland Raiders.

He believes that the team will have the finances to take on the $13.631 million price tag that comes with Sherman. More importantly, the Raiders can also provide "a good schematic fit" for what the cornerback has to offer.

This will also solve the issue with Seahawks following Sherman's outburst last year when he blamed the team's problems on the offense, something that pushed general manager John Schneider to be willing to do the trade.

However, it looks like this NFL trade is not happening anytime soon. Sherman's trade to the Patriots is no longer on the table. Liz Mathews of ESPN reported that Carroll said there is "zero percent" of that happening.

Wickersham added that unless "bad teams" like Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns give up two first-round picks, this NFL trade is not pushing through.

He said that "By the draft, both sides were tired of the drama." This led to Sherman just focusing on how to play "at the highest level." After all, the inability of the team to do so had him wanting to leave the team in the first place.

"It's a new team this year: The coaching staff is younger, and Carroll has pledged to get back to running the ball more, to returning the offense to the version that won it all four seasons ago," Wickersham wrote.