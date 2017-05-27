NFL Trade Rumors 2017: Seahawks Goes Through With Work Out for Kaepernick

The National Football League has been mostly quiet in the aftermath of the draft, but a few free agents are still providing the market some excitement. The Seattle Seahawks, who have been out hunting for quarterbacks to bolster their units, have taken a look at Colin Kaepernick who is looking very likely to join the team soon, according to sources.

Peter "Pete" Carroll, head coach and executive vice president of the Seattle Seahawks, have been building the case for giving Colin Kaepernick a try-out, according to Sporting News. The team has been interested in reserve quarterbacks for some time and made news this week as one of the few teams that are willing to give the much-debated Kaepernick a chance.

This is in contrast to the Seattle head coach's answer in an interview with a local station. On the topic of Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III, the coach replied that "we're looking at everybody," which was taken at the time as a sign that the team was only partly interested in the free agent.

The Seahawks did end up looking at Kaepernick and put him through a workout which started on Wednesday, May 24, according to the NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport as quoted by Chat Sports. Colin Kaepernick will be one of several reserve quarterbacks undergoing the audition for the team, along with Broncos free agent Austin Davis, according to sources.

The team is currently in talks with Kaepernick's agent to arrange the workout sessions. If the free agent quarterback does well, he may be in line to be Russell Wilson's backup for the next season.

Kaepernick passed a total of 2,241 yards, resulting in 16 touchdowns plus four interceptions in his career. In the 12 games he had with the San Francisco 49ers, he has also rushed 468 yards and added two more touchdowns to his total.