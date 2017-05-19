NFL's Tre Boston Says God Used Panhandler to Bring Him to Los Angeles Chargers

NFL safety Tre Boston says God used an encounter with a gas station panhandler to lead him to accept a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers over two other teams.

(Photo: Tre Boston/ Instagram)Tre Boston is a Los Angeles Chargers safety.

"God told me to come here, and that's my testimony," Boston told ESPN. "... That's why I'm here."

Boston, 24, was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this month. He had the option to play for the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Chargers but was unsure of where he should go.

The Christian athlete prayed about the matter on his way home one day and randomly stopped at a gas station to fill up his tank at a cheaper price even though he had a half tank left. There, he spotted a man with three children who asked for a little bit of change.

Boston gave him $20, before a strange thought came to his mind. The NFL player got an urge to ask the less fortunate stranger about where his next destination should be.

"So he tells me thank you so much, and that God put me in his life for a reason. And in my mind I'm saying, you're here for a reason too," Boston told to ESPN. "So in my mind I'm saying, should I ask him, 'L.A. or Buffalo.'"

Before the question could escape his lips, the man gave Boston the answer he was looking for.

"Before I could ask him, my man told me, 'thank you so much. There aren't too many people like you in this world, God's children," he said. "'My name's Mike Daniels, but people call me L.A.'"

The football player began to cry, believing that God sent him a sign. If that weren't enough, he thought he spotted an advertisement of Jesus selling gas station cards.

At another glance, he saw a card that said, "Jesus saves."

Boston took to Twitter to share the image of the "Jesus Saves" advertisement that impacted him.

"Whenever it's needed, you can always pray to Jesus to give you clarity," he tweeted. "Along with my story this was the picture I was talking about!"

Looking back at the experience, Boston makes it clear that his decision to play for the Chargers was due solely to his encounter.

"At the end of the day God told me to come here," Boston said. "And I'm a man of faith, so I couldn't go against His word."