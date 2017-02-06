NHL Trade Rumors 2017: Jarome Iginla Wants to be Traded Away from Colorado

Colorado Avalanche right wing Jarome Iginla may be in the twilight of his career, but he still has a lot left in the tank. That much is clear. Iginla wants another shot at the Stanley Cup before he calls it a career, however, he will have to go elsewhere if he wants to make some noise in the playoffs. The Avs are just horrible right now. They are currently the worst team in the National Hockey League (NHL) and things aren't going to get better anytime soon.

Reuters/Eric Miller An old photo of Jarome Iginla with the Calgary Flames

Prior to their game with the Los Angeles Kings, Iginla spoke with Puck Daddy and he openly admitted that he's hoping the Avs could ship him to a playoff team before the trade deadline.

"I would hope that there is some opportunity to go and play in the playoffs. Those are the best games, the most fun for sure, and you have a chance to win. So no, I haven't given up on that chance to win," Iginla said.

He also told the Denver Post that he has spoken with Avs general manager Joe Sakic about the possibility of being traded before March 1.

"We've touched base about it. As it gets closer, I imagine we'll talk more about what he sees, what opportunities are there. It's not bailing. It's not that I said, 'I want out,' or anything. It's just being realistic," he explained.

Avs coach Jared Bednar does not believe that Iginla is causing a commotion either by asking for a trade. It would have been an issue if they were fighting for a playoff spot, but the team's mired in the bottom of the Western Conference, so they weren't going anywhere in mid-April when the playoffs begin. Bednar said they all want to see Iginla chase the title one last time, and he hopes the future first-ballot Hall of Famer gets his opportunity.

Well, this may be the perfect time to trade Iginla and get some assets in return. He may have lost a step or two since his glory days with the Calgary Flames, but he can still contribute to a title contender.