NHL Trade Rumors 2017: Multiple Teams Interested in Acquiring Matt Duchene

Reuters/Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche center Matt Duchene seems to be in the subject of several trade rumors lately, and reports say multiple teams are interested in acquiring him.

TSN and ESPN sportscaster Pierre LeBrun believes that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile is targeting Duchene. "I can tell you that David Poile of the Nashville Predators has, at the very least, checked in once or twice with Colorado on the availability of Matt Duchene," he stated (transcribed by FanRag Sports). But he said it has not progressed beyond that.

TSN's Darren Dreger has also reported that Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is interested in Duchene as well. "I know that Bergevin and the Montreal Canadiens have interest in Matt Duchene. That's not a secret," he noted (transcribed by FanRag Sports). Duchene may turn out to be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Canadiens, but Dreger stressed that it seems unlikely that they will make the move.

A number of sources also say that the Chicago Blackhawks may look to acquire Duchene. Well, Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic's phone probably won't stop ringing if Duchene is getting this much attention.

But Dreger revealed that the general managers he has spoken to have said the price for Duchene was just too steep. "The managers that have interest in Matt Duchene that I've talked to, they chuckle when you ask them about the asking price. They won't get into specifics out of respect to Colorado, but they just say, 'It's ridiculous. We're not going to pay it,'" he said (transcribed by FanRag Sports).

Meanwhile, journalist Adrian Dater has tweeted that he was told the Duchene-to-Nashville or Chicago rumors were baseless.

There's no doubt that a lot of teams are interested in Duchene. He has already said that he's willing to be traded, but he can't get out of Colorado unless the Avalanche finds a trading partner before the March 1 trade deadline.