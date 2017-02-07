NHL Trade Rumors 2017: Penguins Willing to Move Marc-Andre Fleury If He Requests for a Trade

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-André Fleury has been one of the cornerstones of the franchise for over a decade now, but Matt Murray has started to shine by the end of the 2015–2016 season. It's plain to see that Murray was the team's goalie of the future, and he started the season splitting time with Fleury. However, Murray has been starting for the defending Stanley Cup champions for the past few games now while Fleury has been relegated to the bench. Is Fleury happy with the situation?

Reuters/David DeNomaPittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-André Fleury (29) makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dec. 8, 2010.

The Penguins definitely want to keep both goalies, but in an interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, general manager Jim Rutherford admitted that he would listen to Fleury if the player requests for a trade.

"The one thing I'll have to watch for and keep the lines of communication open with the player is, is he OK with the situation that he's in?" Rutherford said. We just have to keep an eye on what direction Marc wants to go here in the next few weeks," he added.

So far, Fleury has handled the situation well, and he hasn't complained about the lack of playing time. But if he feels that he's better off elsewhere, Rutherford is going to listen to what he has to say.

"We want to respect what he's done. He has won two Stanley Cups here, has been a popular player not only within the organization but with the fans. He deserves to be respected properly, and that's what we're trying to do," he went on to say.

Fleury has yet to comment on the issue, but a number of publications believe that his Stadium Series mask, which pays homage to teammates past and present, may be a subtle way of saying farewell to the only National Hockey League (NHL) team he has played for since he was selected first overall in the 2003 NHL draft. Is this goodbye for Fleury?