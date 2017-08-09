'Ni No Kuni 2' News: Season Pass, Special Editions Detailed

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "Ni no Kuni 2."

After being prematurely leaked by Bandai Namco Entertainment itself, the "Ni no Kuni 2" Season Pass has now been made official.

The Season Pass, which can be purchased for $19.99, will include a couple of "large" downloadable content (DLC) releases that are "fit for a king" and a Supply Kit that includes "a healthy heaping of items hand-picked for the discerning adventurer."

Bandai Namco are keeping details about the DLCs that are part of the "Ni no Kuni 2" Season Pass a secret at the moment so fans are advised to just "stay tuned" for more details.

"Ni no Kuni 2" will come in various editions that will be bundled with in-game rewards and physical goodies. The ones for Europe will be different from those that will be offered in the United States.

For the latter, there are three. First is the $59.99 Day One edition. It comes with a copy of the game and the Special Sword DLC set, which includes five rare weapons — The Bleeding Edge, Cloudcutter, Jade Katana, Greenling Glaive and Siren's Sabre.

You can now PRE-ORDER the DAY ONE EDITION of Ni no Kuni II. Includes Special Swords Set DLC. Pre-Order yours here: https://t.co/HUbYlJVxHs pic.twitter.com/cXzNelhslK — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 8, 2017

"Ni No Kuni 2" also comes in a pricier $79.99 Premium Edition, which, in addition to the abovementioned DLC, adds in the bag the exclusive DLC sword Dragon's Tooth, a 3D papercraft kit and a soundtrack CD packaged in a beautiful steelbook case.

Ni no Kuni II PREMIUM EDITION is now available for PRE-ORDER! Includes Special Swords Set DLC MORE. Pre-Order NOW: https://t.co/HUbYlJVxHs pic.twitter.com/NAxlYVyWOM — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 8, 2017

There is a digital version of this bundle known as the Digital Deluxe Edition, but it comes with the Special Sword DLC, a bunch of avatars for the characters and an exclusive theme for the same price of $79.99.

Pre-order the Ni no Kuni II Digital Deluxe Edition for in-game items, PSN avatars, a PS4 theme & more: https://t.co/sPSsV6cIOK pic.twitter.com/V14SMzZLWb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 9, 2017

But it does not get any bigger than the "Ni No Kuni 2" Collector's Edition, a $199.99 set that includes all the content in the Premium Edition plus the Season Pass, a chibi mechanical diorama, a Lofty plush, a 3D papercraft display case in addition to a "making of" documentary Blu-ray and an art book where fans can learn more about the game. Only 25,000 units will be available in this edition.

Announcing the Ni no Kuni II COLLECTOR'S EDITION! Limited to 25,000 units. You can pre-order yours TODAY: https://t.co/HUbYlJVxHs #NinoKuni2 pic.twitter.com/dVowjDuO6P — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 8, 2017

The folks in Europe can pick up the "Ni no Kuni 2" in two forms. First is the Prince's Edition consisting of the game, the Season Pass, a "making of" Blu-Ray and a steelbook case all for £84.99. The digital version of this, which has the game and the Season Pass, is at £70.

The more expensive option is the King's Edition, which has all the items in the Prince's Edition together with a "Ni no Kuni 2" vinyl record, a diorama figure, a music box that plays the main theme and an art book. A digital version of this bundle will be priced £130.

The Special Sword DLC will be given away as a preorder bonus to players in Europe.

"Ni no Kuni 2" will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PC on Jan. 19, 2018.