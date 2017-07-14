'Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom' News: Release Delayed to Next Year

Facebook/ninokunigame "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" delayed to 2018?

First revealed during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" was met with high expectations and much anticipation. Considering the fact that it was originally announced to be released in November, fans would have to prepare themselves for some unfortunate news. "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" has been delayed, as announced by game directors and Level-5's chief executive officer Akihiro Hino.

"We have decided that more development time is required in order to deliver the full Ni no Kuni 2 experience to our fans. I deeply apologize to whose who have been looking forward to the game's release," said Hino, in a video statement. "Please rest assured, however, that we will continue to strive to provide a deep and satisfying single player experience that our fans can look forward to enjoying."

The specific mention of the single-player experience may have something to do with the other part of Hino's message, which brings fans back to E3, when he was asked if "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" will have a multiplayer feature. According to the developer, he misunderstood the question. "Ni No Kuni 2" will not have a multiplayer feature as Hino was actually referring to online announcements of in-game events.

The apology for both the delay and the misunderstanding did little to buffer the disappointment from waiting fans. Given that its previous title, "Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch" is made exclusive to PlayStation (PS) users, this is actually the first time those on PC will be able to experience the popular game title. It will also be released to PS4 users.

The new release date for "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" is Jan, 19. Despite the longer wait, fans can take the time to get oriented with what to expect through the announcements of publisher Bandai Namco.