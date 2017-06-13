'Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom' News: Sequel to Arrive on Nov. 10

After "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" was announced less than two years ago, it has been announced that the highly anticipated game sequel is finally hitting the store shelves this coming Nov. 10.

Facebook/Ni No Kuni"Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" arrives this Nov. 10.

"Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" is a follow-up to "Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch," which was released back in 2012. Just like its predecessor, "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" will also have an animation style inspired by Studio Ghibli, although the said studio will no longer have direct involvement in the game sequel.

"Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" will feature a young king named Evan as its protagonist. However, he was ousted from his throne as he was perceived to be too nice for his position. In his desire to find who he truly is and better himself, he will join a middle-aged leader from the real world who has been transported into the world of fantasy.

It has been learned that the game sequel will no longer feature Pokemon-like creatures in the first game. Rather, "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" will introduce the Higgledies, which are said to be similar to Pikmin.

To recall, "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom's" PC version was first confirmed in January. According to Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino, having a PC version of the game means giving more people the chance to play the game.

"As a fan of Western RPGs, I think our games need to be offering a similarly great experience, utilizing things like an open world, and stress-free battle systems. It should feel familiar for all gamers," Hino said back then in an interview with Gamespot.

While there are some who worry that Studio Ghibli's indirect involvement in the project may affect "Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom's" overall appeal, Hino assured the fans that the studio's legacy will still be present in the game.

"Ghibli films mostly deal with families, and ever since we teamed up with Ghibli in the previous games, I really wanted to focus on the bonds of family," Hino revealed.